Varios países cierran sus embajadas en Haití ante nivel de inseguridad que enfrenta el país  

Due to the events in Port-au-Prince, the 🇨🇦 Embassy to 🇭🇹 will be closed to the public this Thursday, September 15.

‼️ For consular emergencies, contact the 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at ☎️+1 613 996 8885 or✉️[email protected] pic.twitter.com/oAApvBUp1R