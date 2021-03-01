Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, junto con invitados famosos, revelaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, junto con invitados famosos, revelaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro.

El prestigioso evento suele incluir un poco de sorpresa cada año, y este año seguramente no es diferente.

Con todos los nombres sonando las nominaciones, nadie niega la posibilidad de un premio póstumo para Chadwick Boseman por su actuación estelar en Black Bottom de Ma Rainey.

Vanessa Kirby ha recibido muchos elogios por su interpretación de una madre afligida en Pieces of a Woman, a pesar del drama que rodea a su coprotagonista Shia LaBeouf, por lo que no sería una sorpresa que obtuviera un guiño a Mejor Actriz.

Conoce la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

MEJOR GUIÓN

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Mejor Película Comedia o musical

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Mejor Actriz en Película Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor Actor en Película Drama

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Mejor banda sonora original en una película

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank

Soul

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray. On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Mejor Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Mejor Película Extranjera

Another Round

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Minari

Two of Us

Mejor Película Animada

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Mejor actuación actriz película drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Mejor actuación actor película drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Glenn Close – Hilbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Mejor actriz de reparto en película

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Mejor serie de televisión, drama The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched Mejor serie comedia Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión Normal People

The Queen's Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, drama Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión, drama Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason