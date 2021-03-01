Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2021

La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, junto con invitados famosos, revelaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro
La Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, junto con invitados famosos, revelaron los nominados a los Globos de Oro.
El prestigioso evento suele incluir un poco de sorpresa cada año, y este año seguramente no es diferente.
Con todos los nombres sonando las nominaciones, nadie niega la posibilidad de un premio póstumo para Chadwick Boseman por su actuación estelar en Black Bottom de Ma Rainey.
Vanessa Kirby ha recibido muchos elogios por su interpretación de una madre afligida en Pieces of a Woman, a pesar del drama que rodea a su coprotagonista Shia LaBeouf, por lo que no sería una sorpresa que obtuviera un guiño a Mejor Actriz.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
MEJOR GUIÓN
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor Película Comedia o musical
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Mejor Actriz en Película Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor Actor en Película Drama
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Mejor banda sonora original en una película
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
Soul
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray. On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami
Mejor Película Extranjera
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
Mejor Película Animada
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Mejor actuación actriz película drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Mejor actuación actor película drama
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Mejor actuación actriz en película comedia o musical
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Mejor actriz de reparto en película
Glenn Close – Hilbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Olivia Colman – The Father
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Mejor serie de televisión, drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Mejor serie comedia
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Mejor miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie de televisión, drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie de televisión, comedia o musical
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek
Mejor actuación de una actriz en miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Cate Blanchett, Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Mejor interpretación de un actor en una miniserie, antología o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Fuente: Golden Globes & E Entertainment Television.