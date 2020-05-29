Tiroteo en centro comercial de Miami deja al menos dos heridos

Al menos dos personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo registrado este viernes en centro comercial Aventura Mall en Miami (EEUU), informa WSVN.

"El área ha sido asegurada y no tenemos otras amenazas para la comunidad en este momento", informó la Policía local en su cuenta de Twitter.

Asimismo, indicó que las víctimas fueron trasladadas al hospital.

#AventuraPolice is working a crime scene at the @AventuraMall The area has been secured and we do not have any other threats to the community at this time. This is an active crime scene investigation. Please avoid the area until further notice. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/xP6pZ8F3Yp

— Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) May 29, 2020