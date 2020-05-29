Tiroteo en centro comercial de Miami deja al menos dos heridos

Al menos dos personas han resultado heridas en un tiroteo registrado este viernes en centro comercial Aventura Mall en Miami (EEUU), informa WSVN.

"El área ha sido asegurada y no tenemos otras amenazas para la comunidad en este momento", informó la Policía local en su cuenta de Twitter.

Asimismo, indicó que las víctimas fueron trasladadas al hospital.

Fuente: RT

John Andrés Contreras Peña