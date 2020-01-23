Alex Rodríguez: “Ahora estoy muy emocionado y honrado de ser el presidente de Presidente Usa”

El exjugador de Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez confirmó ser inversionistas en la empresa Anheuser-Busch.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Rodríguez expresó su emoción y dijo “Ahora estoy muy emocionado y honrado de ser el Presidente de PRESIDENTE USA. No puedo esperar para ayudar a construir su futuro. ¡¡¡¡Salud!!!!”.
Junto a varias fotografías con el producto de la marca, Alex Rodríguez escribió: “Como inversor, algunos acuerdos y decisiones son difíciles de tomar. Hay muchas cosas que considerar, desde las finanzas hasta si encajan bien.
As an investor, some deals and decisions are difficult to make. So many things to consider, from financials to whether it’s a good fit. . But sometimes, it’s a no-brainer. I can’t tell you how ecstatic I am to be able to partner with an industry giant like Anheuser-Busch. And what makes it even more special is that I’m working with a brand that is near and dear to me. . Growing up as a Dominican-American in the U.S., @presidente__usa 💚 was not only a beer, it was part of our community. It was at every neighborhood picnic. It brought us all together. . Now I am so excited and honored to be the Chairman of PRESIDENTE USA. I cannot wait to help build its future. Cheers!!!! 🍻