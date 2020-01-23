Alex Rodríguez: “Ahora estoy muy emocionado y honrado de ser el presidente de Presidente Usa”

View this post on Instagram

As an investor, some deals and decisions are difficult to make. So many things to consider, from financials to whether it’s a good fit. . But sometimes, it’s a no-brainer. I can’t tell you how ecstatic I am to be able to partner with an industry giant like Anheuser-Busch. And what makes it even more special is that I’m working with a brand that is near and dear to me. . Growing up as a Dominican-American in the U.S., @presidente__usa 💚 was not only a beer, it was part of our community. It was at every neighborhood picnic. It brought us all together. . Now I am so excited and honored to be the Chairman of PRESIDENTE USA. I cannot wait to help build its future. Cheers!!!! 🍻