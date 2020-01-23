Alex Rodríguez: “Ahora estoy muy emocionado y honrado de ser el presidente de Presidente Usa”

 

El exjugador de Grandes Ligas, Alex Rodríguez confirmó ser inversionistas en la empresa Anheuser-Busch.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Rodríguez expresó su emoción y dijo “Ahora estoy muy emocionado y honrado de ser el Presidente de PRESIDENTE USA. No puedo esperar para ayudar a construir su futuro. ¡¡¡¡Salud!!!!”.

Junto a varias fotografías con el producto de la marca, Alex Rodríguez escribió: “Como inversor, algunos acuerdos y decisiones son difíciles de tomar. Hay muchas cosas que considerar, desde las finanzas hasta si encajan bien.

Redaccion CDN