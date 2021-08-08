Astronauta Oleg Novitskiy nueva vez destaca la beldad de República Dominicana

Astronauta Oleg Novitskiy nueva vez desacata la beldad de RD

En la misma destacó que es la ciudad más antigua del Nuevo Mundo

El astronauta ruso Oleg Novitskiy  por segunda vez resaltó  la beldad de República Dominicana.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter Novitskiy colgó una imagen de Santo Domingo.

“#DominicanRepublic, hello again! Mano que saluda This time I captured its capital alone — #SantoDomingo”.

En la misma destacó que es la ciudad más antigua del Nuevo Mundo.

“This is the oldest city in the New World of all that have survived to the present day. It is located on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.”.

Se recuerda en mayo de este año el presidente Luis Abinader hizo una invitación al astronauta para que vitara el país tan pronto este retornara del espacio, tras compartir una foto donde  se apreciaba más de la mitad de la isla y en la que elogiaba su belleza.

 

Redacción CDN

